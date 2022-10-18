Home Cities Hyderabad

NBW issued against GHMC chief cancelled    

The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered an Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the GHMC Commissioner in the case of issuance of a demand letter to one of the residents.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the GHMC Commissioner in the case of issuance of a demand letter to one of the residents. However, at the Advocate General’s request, the court annulled the warrant and ordered the Commissioner to appear before it on October 27.

Syed Aslam and other partners of M/s United Enterprises, Moosapet, Hyderabad filed a Civil Miscellaneous Second Appeal (CMSA) before the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to set aside the judgement and decree passed by the Chief Judge City Small Causes Court, Hyderabad, to the extent of putting a condition that the appellant deposit 30 per cent of the demanded amount of `33,93,063 as per demand notice within three months.

During the previous hearing, Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court asked the registry to print the name of the Advocate General in order to allow the respondent to participate in the proceedings. Despite the fact that the name is printed, there is no representation on behalf of the Advocate General’s Office so the court summoned the Commissioner of the GHMC, Hyderabad, to appear before this court.

Meanwhile, the HC said, the respondent must refrain from using coercion. The registry is instructed to submit notice to the commissioner and set the matter for hearing on October 17, 2022.

According to the court direction, the GHMC Commissioner did not appear before the court, hence it issued an NBW. Advocate General BS Prasad went to the Court Hall and asked the court to dismiss the NBW against the GHMC Commissioner. The court cancelled the warrant and ordered the Commissioner to appear before it on October 27 at the request of the AG.

