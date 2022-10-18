Roche Pharma sets up data analytics centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Aiming to provide innovative data driven solutions, Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centres of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, which will be the second one in India.

HYDERABAD: Aiming to provide innovative data driven solutions, Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centres of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, which will be the second one in India. The centre will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes. With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by the end of 2022 and has expansion plans. Roche Pharma MD & CEO V Simpson Emmanuel with Minister KT Rama RaoIT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has met with the Chairman of Roche Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier this year in May and had presented about Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. “Hyderabad has the best state-supported business ecosystems in the country and offers a unique blend of highly skilled talent pool, state of the art infrastructure and best quality of living in the country, thereby making us the preferred destination for global innovation and capability centres. I believe this partnership is strategic in nature and will help strengthen the relationship between Telangana (India in general) and Roche,” Rama Rao said. Roche Pharma MD & CEO V Simpson Emmanuel said, “We are developing data science and advanced analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and will expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps.”