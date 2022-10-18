Home Cities Hyderabad

Roche Pharma sets up data analytics centre in Hyderabad

With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by the end of 2022 and has expansion plans.  

Published: 18th October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

antibiotics, medicines, pills

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD:  Aiming to provide innovative data driven solutions, Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centres of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, which will be the second one in India.

The centre will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes. With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by the end of 2022 and has expansion plans.  

Roche Pharma MD & CEO V Simpson Emmanuel
with Minister KT Rama Rao

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has met with the Chairman of Roche Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier this year in May and had presented about Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system.

“Hyderabad has the best state-supported business ecosystems in the country and offers a unique blend of highly skilled talent pool, state of the art infrastructure and best quality of living in the country, thereby making us the preferred destination for global innovation and capability centres. I believe this partnership is strategic in nature and will help strengthen the relationship between Telangana (India in general) and Roche,” Rama Rao said.

Roche Pharma MD & CEO V Simpson Emmanuel said, “We are developing data science and advanced analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and will expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Analytics and Technology Centres of Excellence
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp