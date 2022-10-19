Test in time: Must know things about breast cancer

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the 2020 National Cancer Registry Program Report, In 2020, more than 2 lakh women in India were estimated to have been diagnosed with breast cancer and the number is expected to rise to more than 2.3 lakh cases in 2025, Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India, making it the most common cancer among women in the country. Doctors couldn’t say it better: Precaution really is better than cure, and so share how one can keep cancer at bay.

People tend to believe that if none in their family has cancer, they can be relieved. But the truth is that only 10 % of breast cancers are familial and the rest are sporadic and can occur in anyone, says Dr Suneetha Mulinti, senior consultant radiation oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Hyderabad.

“Technically, breast cancer is an estrogen hormone-dependent tumour that can be easily prevented with some basic steps like getting married at the right age, having the first child before 30 years of age, and breastfeeding the child for the longest possible period (progesterone hormone is predominant in pregnancy and lactation period which is protective for the breast).

Besides, women should follow the practice of monthly self-breast examination and screening through mammograms starting at 45 to 50 years of age. In addition, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a good BMI, avoiding a sedentary routine, eating an antioxidant-rich, low sugar and time-restricted diet and avoiding binge eating at night are some of the ways to prevent breast cancer,” she tells CE.

Stressing that it’s important to separate myths and from facts to reduce the risk of breast cancer, Dr Sachin Marda, senior consultant oncologist & robotic surgeon, at Yashoda Hospitals, busts some popular ones. “One common myth is that using a bra and underarm antiperspirant can cause breast cancer. Wrong! No link has been found between breast cancer and bra-wearing or underarm antiperspirant.

Another is that breast cancer happens only to middle-aged and older women — 2017 studies showed that most breast cancer cases occurred in women under age 40. Another grave one is that only women get breast cancer — men also have breast tissue that can develop breast cancer,” he shares adding that although some of the risk factors could not be changed like getting older and genetic mutation, one can still lower it by maintaining a healthy weight and being active, longer breastfeeding period, limiting — alcohol and postmenopausal hormone therapy, and avoiding late pregnancy (post 30).

And finally, Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, consultant breast specialist, oncologist & oncoplastic surgeon, shows how one can self-examine. “A self test must be done once every month. Pre-menopausal women must do it 2-3 days after the end of their periods while post-menopausal women can do it any day.

The first step is to unclothe and look into a mirror with arms by your side. Look for any changes in the breast, skin or nipple. Then, raise your arms and look at the armpit and under the breast for any abnormal findings. Next, lie down in a semi-propped position and examine yourself with your hand — right breast with left hand and vice versa. Look for any swellings, lumps, skin thickening, hardness or nipple discharge. Do not forget to examine your underarms. If there are no findings, repeat the procedure next month. If there is something abnormal, reach out to a breast specialist.”

