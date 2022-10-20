Telugu ‘Indian Idol’ contestants all set to make state proud

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renu Kumar and Vaishnavi Kovvuri, the Telugu ‘Indian Idol’ contestants, are gearing up for concerts in the United States. CE gets in touch with them and learns more about their tour.

Telugu Indian Idol was a show which impressed its audience with its first season, and the contestants who have been part of the show have been proving themselves. Although not all of them bagged the award, they will soon make the Telugu states proud with their concert tour to the US. S Renu Kumar always wanted to be a playback singer in the movies and worked hard to reach Indian Idol he did not win the season.

He is ready to mesmerize the US audience and says, “After Zee Sa Re Ga Ma, I got close to people with my appearance in Telugu Indian Idol. I have learnt a lot from the show, and I believe no singer should stick to one genre of music, and every singer should be versatile.”

He is grateful to get a chance to be a part of the music concert. “Now that I am touring in the US. Telugu Association in the US asked for co-contestant Vaishu (Vaishnavi Kovvuri) and me to perform, for which I am thrilled. I will perform as per the audience’s preference, and I have a few of my signature songs and will surely be performing them as well,” he adds.

On the other hand, singer Vaishnavi Kovvuri is excited to be a part of the US tour. “The first concert is on October 23rd, and I will perform with Renu. I would be performing all the genres that I did during the show. I could safely say that this happened because of the judges in the show, and it has helped me grow in my music career. We both be there till November 21st, performing the best we can,” Vaishnavi added.

