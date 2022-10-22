Home Cities Hyderabad

Kin allege demolition of Kishen Pershad’s deori by land sharks

He then added portions to the deori over several decades, including a courtyard garden.

Published: 22nd October 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The legal heir of Raja Kishen Pershad Bahadur, the Prime Minister of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, alleging that some individuals grabbed the Kishen Pershad Deori, a heritage structure owned by their ancestors, at Shah Ali Banda, and demolished it a few days ago.

Dhananjaya Saichar, an advocate by profession and grandson of Raja Ratan Gopal, alleged that one Sachin Kapoor, along with his goons had trespassed into the 3,000-square-yard property by breaking open the lock and demolished the heritage structure with the mala fide intention of grabbing the land.

He stated that his family had already donated a portion of that property to Government Suraj Bhan Bhagavathibai Maternity and Children’s Hospital, a portion was donated for Government Girls High School, and the heritage structure was in possession of his family.

Maharaja Kishen Pershad (1864-1940), who served twice as the diwan (Prime Minister) of Hyderabad State under Nizam’s rule, had inherited the deori from his maternal grandfather Diwan Chandulal. He then added portions to the deori over several decades, including a courtyard garden.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Kishen Pershad Bahadur Hyderabad Police Commissioner
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp