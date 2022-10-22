Kin allege demolition of Kishen Pershad’s deori by land sharks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The legal heir of Raja Kishen Pershad Bahadur, the Prime Minister of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, alleging that some individuals grabbed the Kishen Pershad Deori, a heritage structure owned by their ancestors, at Shah Ali Banda, and demolished it a few days ago.

Dhananjaya Saichar, an advocate by profession and grandson of Raja Ratan Gopal, alleged that one Sachin Kapoor, along with his goons had trespassed into the 3,000-square-yard property by breaking open the lock and demolished the heritage structure with the mala fide intention of grabbing the land.

He stated that his family had already donated a portion of that property to Government Suraj Bhan Bhagavathibai Maternity and Children’s Hospital, a portion was donated for Government Girls High School, and the heritage structure was in possession of his family.

Maharaja Kishen Pershad (1864-1940), who served twice as the diwan (Prime Minister) of Hyderabad State under Nizam’s rule, had inherited the deori from his maternal grandfather Diwan Chandulal. He then added portions to the deori over several decades, including a courtyard garden.

