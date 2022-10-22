TSRTC announces festival advance, DA for staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC on Friday announced dearness allowances (DA) and festival advances for thousands of its employees ahead of Diwali. According to officials, three of the five pending DAs would be paid ahead of the festival, for which Rs 15 crore had been released. Moreover, ‘20 crore were released for festival advance for the employees.

Chairman of TSRTC MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said that efforts were being made to clear the employees’ dues as soon as possible. He said that the RTC in Telangana is moving forward with the help of the State government. “The situation of road transport companies in other States is dismal, and the governments are not supporting them.

TSRTC vice-chairman & managing director VC Sajjanar said that RTC would procure 1,150 new buses, including 630 super luxury, 130 deluxe, and 16 sleeper buses. He said that the RTC had already floated tenders.

