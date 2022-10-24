Don’t share  private pics even with loved ones, says cyber expert

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

The recent MMS scandal that rocked the Chandigarh University as well as the death of a couple in Andhra Pradesh who failed to pay interest on the loan they had taken has brought into sharp focus the vulnerability of women. Morphed pictures going viral on social media platforms is one of the major dangers women face from cyber crooks.

With October being observed as National Cybersecurity month, TNIE spoke to a Cybersecurity expert on how women can safeguard themselves and not fall prey to fraudsters, especially when there has been a sharp rise in the cases of morphed pictures.

Praveen Kumar Tangella, Associate Director of AlliantGroup, says it’s not just about women being made aware of whom to share pictures with. “Women must be careful about sharing pictures, even with people who they are close with. They should specifically avoid clicking pictures in the nude or of intimate moments. If someone tries to take their picture, they should stop them. Even if it is the partner or husband, there is a possibility that someone might take control of the pictures or the phone might get hacked and in such cases, those pictures will be leaked,” Praveen Kumar said. He added that it’s also illegal to click private pictures of women.

Women who fall prey to such a crime can file cases under the following Sections:

Section 354 C: Any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed either by the perpetrator or by any other person at the behest of the perpetrator or disseminates such image shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of one year to seven years.

Under IPC Section 506, whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation is liable for punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both; If threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, then a case under IPC Section 504 can be filed. Under this Section, whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break public peace, or to commit any other offence, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

In such cases when women fall victim to cybercrime and are threatened or blackmailed, they can also file defamation cases under Sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Apart from this, the victims can report pictures on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook forcing them to delete the pictures.Most importantly, the police should be informed and a complaint must be registered at the nearest police station.

SAFETY TIPS

Experts caution women against sharing private pics even with people they are close with

One’s phone must also be protected with a strong password

In the case of falling prey to cyberfraudsters, the police should be informed and a complaint must be registered at the nearest police station.

