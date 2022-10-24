Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Charred body of man recovered in a suspected case of human sacrifice

Locals say 'kshudra puja' was performed nearby.

Published: 24th October 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The charred body of a man was found near a crematorium in the city under suspicious circumstances on Monday, police said.

Locals found the body near Ali Talab Shamshan under KPHB police station limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. They suspect it to be a case of human sacrifice.

The victim is yet to be identified. He is believed to be aged between 25 and 35 years. Locals say 'kshudra puja' was performed nearby.

Police believe that he was murdered and the body was set afire after pouring petrol on it. Police found a mobile phone and bag near the body.

The body was shifted for autopsy. The Clues team visited the spot and collected some clues.

A police officer said they were investigating if he was killed at the same spot or he was murdered at some other and the body was brought near the crematorium and set on fire.

