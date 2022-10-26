It is an exciting phase for all of us: Maheep Kapoor

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took a fashion event by Tyaani by Karan Johar and celebrated designer Mrunalini Rao in Hyderabad to bring Maheep Kapoor of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame to the city after a long hiatus. As a host, she brought alive an evening of glitz, glamour and style. On the sidelines of the event, CE caught up with Maheep about her web series, passion for jewellery and more.

Sharing about her association with Tyaani and about the fashion show, she says, “My association with Tyaani has been for the past 17 years. What makes it great for me is the creative liberty that I am allowed to take. It’s so nice that they trust me and my aesthetics which made it an easygoing journey. New festive collection, bridal wear, big heavy sets and statement pieces — were the highlights from the show.”

Talking about her lack of travel to the City of Nizams in recent times, she says, “I don’t travel to Hyderabad enough. Last time I came here was for work with Tyaani and that too was pre-pandemic. I love Hyderabad and for me it is about food. I am always carrying back biryani for my family every time I am in the city.”

After two successful seasons of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep has been trending everywhere. “It is an exciting phase for all of us. When the first season had dropped we were in the middle of a pandemic, so we never felt as much as we are feeling after season two — a great high,” she says adding, “Karan had offered the show on a flight to Delhi. I honestly thought he was joking and it was Gauri Khan who called about the show 10 days later to confirm. It took me a while and a few meetings later to convince myself to do something like this. It is not easy for women of our age, where we are in our very comfortable zone to jump out to do a show like that. Being in front of people is always very difficult. Did I want to put my life and family out there? No...But once I had decided that I would be part of the show, I gave it my all. My kids convinced me to say yes to the show. As long as my family was ok with it, I was fine.”

Everyone saw you cry, curse, laugh on the show. “I wasn’t expecting to cry at all this season but it just happened. When we are shooting the show, we are in comfort with the crew and Neelam, Bhavana and Seema that sometimes you forget that the camera is on.”

The other side

Apart from work it is movies that interest Maheep. “I come from a film family and its in our blood. Every Friday we all go out to watch movies and discuss it. Movies are a big passion for all of us,” she shares.

If one had to make an alternate version of Bollywood Wives without Bhavana, Neelam and Seema, Maheep has an interesting choice. “We four are the comfort pillars to each other. But if I have to be hypothetical, then I will choose the queens. The ‘OG’ Bollywood wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, I have learnt so much from her and I have been privileged to just be around her. Then of course, Gauri Khan, the ultimate Bollywood wife and Jaya Bachchan, she has such a sense of humour,” says Maheep.

When asked if she is open to acting offers, Maheep has not yet made up her mind. “Not sure. I am open to hear and listen. I have learnt that never say never. You don’t know what door might open!” she concludes.

