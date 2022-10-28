Home Cities Hyderabad

NMC, Kaloji varsity directed to transfer petitioner’s seat from MNR to Medicity

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the court directed the NMC and Kaloji varsity to shift the petitioner’s seat from MNR College to Medicity under exceptional circumstances.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao, on Thursday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University to transfer a petitioner’s seat from MNR to Medicity under exceptional circumstances. The petitioner is allowed to continue her studies in medicine.

Dr Ganta Satvika Reddy filed a petition, claiming that the university’s refusal to allow her to participate in the Stray Vacancy Counselling on April 30, 2022 was a scam for seat blocking, following which an Interim Order of Status Quo was issued on May 5.

Counsel for the petitioner claimed that during the Additional Mop Up Phase Counselling, Dr Satvika Reddy chose an MD DVL seat at the Medicity Institute of Medical Sciences as preference No 4 and at MNR Medical College, Sangareddy as preference No 5. 

The seat in Medicity, which was supposed to be allotted to Dr Stavika Reddy was given to Dr Kandakatla Mounika, who was already allowed a seat in MS Ophthalmology in Mamatha Medical College, Khammam in the second round of counselling under Competent Authority Quota, and she cannot participate in the Additional Mop Up Phase Counselling without availing free exit before the prescribed time.
TAGS
Telangana High Court National Medical Commission Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University NMC
