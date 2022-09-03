Mini ponds enable idol immersion at doorstep

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of environmental conservation measures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with Freedom Group, has pressed mini mobile water ponds in different localities to facilitate idol immersion.

Stating that the State government was committed to environment protection, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday inaugurated three mobile immersion ponds. He congratulated the administrators for arranging vehicles to immerse Ganesh idols in front of the house as part of the environment protection efforts. The three eco-friendly Ganesh Nimajjanam vehicles were designed by the Freedom Group as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The auto trolleys have been converted into artificial ponds and the vehicles will be sent to the location based on requests from people. “Idol immersion at the doorstep is a very good initiative. Though elaborate arrangements have been made at water bodies as well as establ ishing water ponds, if people want to immerse the idols near their homes, they can contact the Freedom Group,” the Minister added. He said that around 38,000 idols have been installed in GHMC limits this year.

“The government has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. About six lakh clay Ganesh idols were distributed in the city to create awareness among the people,” the Minister said. GHMC, HMDA and the State Pollution Control Board have distributed the clay Ganesh idols.

HYDERABAD: As part of environmental conservation measures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with Freedom Group, has pressed mini mobile water ponds in different localities to facilitate idol immersion. Stating that the State government was committed to environment protection, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday inaugurated three mobile immersion ponds. He congratulated the administrators for arranging vehicles to immerse Ganesh idols in front of the house as part of the environment protection efforts. The three eco-friendly Ganesh Nimajjanam vehicles were designed by the Freedom Group as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The auto trolleys have been converted into artificial ponds and the vehicles will be sent to the location based on requests from people. “Idol immersion at the doorstep is a very good initiative. Though elaborate arrangements have been made at water bodies as well as establ ishing water ponds, if people want to immerse the idols near their homes, they can contact the Freedom Group,” the Minister added. He said that around 38,000 idols have been installed in GHMC limits this year. “The government has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. About six lakh clay Ganesh idols were distributed in the city to create awareness among the people,” the Minister said. GHMC, HMDA and the State Pollution Control Board have distributed the clay Ganesh idols.