Home Cities Hyderabad

Mini ponds enable idol immersion at doorstep

Stating that the State government was committed to environment protection, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday inaugurated three mobile immersion ponds.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

A man immerses Ganesha idols in Ulsoor Lake, Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

Representational image of a man immersing Ganesha. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of environmental conservation measures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with Freedom Group, has pressed mini mobile water ponds in different localities to facilitate idol immersion.

Stating that the State government was committed to environment protection, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday inaugurated three mobile immersion ponds. He congratulated the administrators for arranging vehicles to immerse Ganesh idols in front of the house as part of the environment protection efforts. The three eco-friendly Ganesh Nimajjanam vehicles were designed by the Freedom Group as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The auto trolleys have been converted into artificial ponds and the vehicles will be sent to the location based on requests from people. “Idol immersion at the doorstep is a very good initiative. Though elaborate arrangements have been made at water bodies as well as establ ishing water ponds, if people want to immerse the idols near their homes, they can contact the Freedom Group,” the Minister added. He said that around 38,000 idols have been installed in GHMC limits this year.

“The government has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. About six lakh clay Ganesh idols were distributed in the city to create awareness among the people,” the Minister said. GHMC, HMDA and the State Pollution Control Board have distributed the clay Ganesh idols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp