10,000 sanitation workers, 280 cranes for immersion of Ganesh idols

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 10,000 sanitation workers, about 280 cranes, including 130 mobile ones, and over 100 expert swimmers along with boats, will be pressed into service at all the water bodies in the city for immersion of Ganesh idols on September 9, said Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

The Mayor who held a review of the arrangements for Ganesh immersion with the Zonal Commissioners, police, TSSPDCL, HMWS&SB and other departments, on Saturday, directed the officials to make all the required arrangements for the immersion in coordination with the other departments.

There would be 25 sanitation workers for every 3- to 4-km-long stretch; seven to 14 personnel will operate each crane for 24 hours in three shifts.As part of the preparations for immersion, tree branches are being pruned, tents have been raised and lighting arrangement made. A total of 22 temporary artificial ponds, 24 portable ponds and 28 baby ponds have been built for immersion of small- and medium-sized idols.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi also directed the officials of the Electricity Department to make sure that there are no low-hanging power cables along the procession route. GHMC officials were told to repair the internal and main roads.

74 ponds set up across city

A total of 22 temporary artificial ponds, 24 portable ponds and 28 baby ponds have been built for immersion of small- and medium-sized idols in Hyderabad, said officials

HYDERABAD: As many as 10,000 sanitation workers, about 280 cranes, including 130 mobile ones, and over 100 expert swimmers along with boats, will be pressed into service at all the water bodies in the city for immersion of Ganesh idols on September 9, said Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. The Mayor who held a review of the arrangements for Ganesh immersion with the Zonal Commissioners, police, TSSPDCL, HMWS&SB and other departments, on Saturday, directed the officials to make all the required arrangements for the immersion in coordination with the other departments. There would be 25 sanitation workers for every 3- to 4-km-long stretch; seven to 14 personnel will operate each crane for 24 hours in three shifts.As part of the preparations for immersion, tree branches are being pruned, tents have been raised and lighting arrangement made. A total of 22 temporary artificial ponds, 24 portable ponds and 28 baby ponds have been built for immersion of small- and medium-sized idols. Mayor Vijayalaxmi also directed the officials of the Electricity Department to make sure that there are no low-hanging power cables along the procession route. GHMC officials were told to repair the internal and main roads. 74 ponds set up across city A total of 22 temporary artificial ponds, 24 portable ponds and 28 baby ponds have been built for immersion of small- and medium-sized idols in Hyderabad, said officials