A tell-all autobiography

Published: 06th September 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

PV Rangayya Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inspirational autobiography titled: A Youth Quest — Elite Force to National Politics by former Director General of Police and Union Minister PV Rangayya Naidu was unveiled by now DGP M Mahender Reddy at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, at Jubilee Hills on Monday.

The book narrated by the 90-year-old veteran is a deep dive into the is life as an IPS officer and the union minister Sri PV Rangayya Naidu. In his book, the author highlights the unmet need for electoral changes in India and offers recommendations for ending the influence of money in politics.

“I finished reading the book last night. I believe this book is an inspiration to every one of us, it captures the stupendous, and successful journey of PV Rangayya Naidu in public service. It narrates political and social instances that many IPS officers face in their careers. Meaningful lessons can be drawn from his experiences,” says DGP M Mahender Reddy, who received the first copy book. “The book narrates his humble beginnings to what he is today,” said Ven Maddala, who assisted as a scribe in writing the autobiography.

Adding, an excerpt from the autobiography, “Any reform in the electoral process can be carried out if all political parties have the combined political will to bring the reforms. If political parties look at the election process from their narrow point of view, nothing can be done to reform the process. The current process is more beneficial for politicians than people.”

PV Rangayya Naidu in his speech recalled how he had joined the IPS services and his journey thereafter serving the people of the state of Andhra Pradesh and the nation in different capacities. He dedicated the book to his wife Lakshmi Rangayya Naidu. The proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Lakshmi Rangayya Naidu Charitable Trust, which is involved in various activities to take care of the underprivileged sections of society.

