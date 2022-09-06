Hyderabad: Solar roof-topped cycling track to come up on Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government is planning to build a 23-km-long cycle track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between the main carriageway and service road from Nanakramguda to the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and from Narsingi to Kollur covered with solar panel rooftops along the stretch.

The project will be taken up by KMV Projects Limited (KMVPL) at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore.

The proposed cycle track is the improved version of the South Korean model, which provides more facilities like lighting, protection from rain, parking and other amenities such as food stalls. The track can be used 24x7 as lighting facilities are provided.

The stretch from Nanakramguda to the TSPA will be 8.5 km while it will be 14.50 km from Narsingi to Kollur. The effective length when covered as a loop will be 42 km. The proposed width of the cycle track is 4.5 metres with one-metre green space on either side. Crash barriers are also provided on the service road for safety.

Out of the 23 km length of the cycle track, 21 km will be covered with a solar roof with a capacity of 16 MW. The solar project is likely to be taken up under the RESCO model where an operator will invest the total initial capital expenditure of solar panels and also maintain the project for about 25 years and supply power to the department at a discounted price.

The foundation stone of the cycle track with solar roofing along the service road will be laid on September 6 by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao. It is expected to be completed by summer of 2023.

“Had promised that we will develop a world-class, solar-roofed cycling track in Hyderabad. Laying the foundation tomorrow for an initial 21 KM. Plan to deliver it before summer 2023,” Rama Rao tweeted.

“Minister @KTRTRS will lay the foundation stone on Sept 6 for one of its kind three lane, 4.5 meters wide & 21 kms bi-cycle track along the #ORR on Nanakramguda-TSPA & Narsingi-Kollur stretch. It’s solar roof topped & will work 24/7 with all safety features incl CCTVs,” MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited officials told TNIE that a team of officials from HMDA and HGCL visited South Korea and studied the Cycle Track Project between Daejon and Sejong.

