Six youths arrested in Hyderabad for attacking cab driver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Monday reportedly arrested six persons for attacking a cab driver in Alkapuri Colony under Narsingi police station limits a day ago. The driver had reached the location to pick up a fare but was blocked by six unidentified youths.

Cab driver Sayyed Lateef said, “They appeared drunk and knocked on my door. As soon as I opened the door, they forced me to raise certain slogans. I managed to take the car forward but it was a dead end and those after him came close to my car. I dialled 100 but they did not arrive in time. As I tried to flee, I sustained injuries. They broke the glass panes of the car and took away Rs 6,500 which I put aside in the car.”

Narsingi police, who received the complaint on Sunday, registered a case in this regard and launched a probe. They identified all the six youngsters who had come down to that location on one motorcycle and one gearless bike and detained them on Monday.

The motive for the assault is not yet known. Police said they received the complaint in the early hours and the patrol car on receiving the information reached the spot as early as it could.

