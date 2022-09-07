Nutrition for your needs: Clean eating habits adds to healthy life

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our diet chart fluctuates as we move through different life stages, like from infants to the elderly. It’s essential to consider the additional demands set on our body by these changes to stay active and healthy.

For example, a child prefers to have brighter and colourful plates with small servings, whereas an adult with weaker teeth requires a softer, nutrient-dense diet. Expectant mothers have different dietary needs than women of the same age group. They need more nutrients, for their growing child inside. In the story, we can talk about nutritional tips and diet plans for different stages of life.

On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, here are some tips and tricks for a good diet plan for different age groups.

Amrita Pandey, the nutritionist at Organic India, Hyderabad, says, “As a nutritionist, I firmly believe, at any age, when you are trying to improve your body, along with focusing on disease or health challenge, focus on healthy and clean eating habits. Because the 30 trillion cells of your body are not getting the nutrients to prevent or recover from and are overloaded with inevitable environmental toxins."

"Reduce the toxic load on the cells by adding organic food, herbs and superfoods that accelerate your efforts. Fuel your gut with enzymes, pre and probiotics through fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, and salads. Add the magic and wisdom of Indian spices. Last but not least empower them with good quality fats like coconut oil, ghee, flax seed oil, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Be well hydrated and eat foods closest to their natural form. Cut down on refined sugars and oil, processed food, excess salt, and aerated drinks, as they affect vital organs. Master this skill of eating well and get the quicker, faster, and more satisfying result," she added.

Several nutritionists we spoke with said that in a competitive world, sleep is one of the biggest factors that affects your plan positively or negatively. Suresh Garg, founder and MD of Zeon Lifesciences-Nutraceutical and Herbal products manufacturing company, Hyderabad, says that getting sound sleep is extremely significant for overall health that keeps the brain healthy.

“The combination of foods we fuel our bodies with throughout the day plays a crucial role in the sleep cycle. An overall healthy and nutrient-dense diet affects brain health and its activity leading to a healthy sleep pattern.Eating healthy allows the body to absorb nutrients that provide the brain with the chemical environment needed to produce the neurotransmitters that are required for adequate sleep. The nutrients we get from a well-balanced diet work as the building blocks for protein and other minerals that are essential to creating amino acids involved in a quality sleep cycle.”

He adds that as the rule says, a balanced diet made up of a variety of fruits and vegetables provides the recommended daily intake of vitamins and other vital nutrients contributing to better sleep.

Nutrition and sleep are two of the most important factors that impact an individual’s overall health, says Sandeep Jangala, nutritionist, and founder at VLOGS Food, Hyderabad.

“While proper diet and nutrition help in maintaining healthy body weight, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, it also has an impact on the overall quality of sleep. For example, diets low in fibre and high in saturated fat may decrease the amount of deep, restorative sleep you’ll get. Excess sugar can cause you to awaken more frequently. Better nutrition is also related to the improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth,” he concludes with the reminder that sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, and it goes hand in hand with good nutritive intake.

HYDERABAD: Our diet chart fluctuates as we move through different life stages, like from infants to the elderly. It’s essential to consider the additional demands set on our body by these changes to stay active and healthy. For example, a child prefers to have brighter and colourful plates with small servings, whereas an adult with weaker teeth requires a softer, nutrient-dense diet. Expectant mothers have different dietary needs than women of the same age group. They need more nutrients, for their growing child inside. In the story, we can talk about nutritional tips and diet plans for different stages of life. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, here are some tips and tricks for a good diet plan for different age groups. Amrita Pandey, the nutritionist at Organic India, Hyderabad, says, “As a nutritionist, I firmly believe, at any age, when you are trying to improve your body, along with focusing on disease or health challenge, focus on healthy and clean eating habits. Because the 30 trillion cells of your body are not getting the nutrients to prevent or recover from and are overloaded with inevitable environmental toxins." "Reduce the toxic load on the cells by adding organic food, herbs and superfoods that accelerate your efforts. Fuel your gut with enzymes, pre and probiotics through fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, and salads. Add the magic and wisdom of Indian spices. Last but not least empower them with good quality fats like coconut oil, ghee, flax seed oil, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Be well hydrated and eat foods closest to their natural form. Cut down on refined sugars and oil, processed food, excess salt, and aerated drinks, as they affect vital organs. Master this skill of eating well and get the quicker, faster, and more satisfying result," she added. Several nutritionists we spoke with said that in a competitive world, sleep is one of the biggest factors that affects your plan positively or negatively. Suresh Garg, founder and MD of Zeon Lifesciences-Nutraceutical and Herbal products manufacturing company, Hyderabad, says that getting sound sleep is extremely significant for overall health that keeps the brain healthy. “The combination of foods we fuel our bodies with throughout the day plays a crucial role in the sleep cycle. An overall healthy and nutrient-dense diet affects brain health and its activity leading to a healthy sleep pattern.Eating healthy allows the body to absorb nutrients that provide the brain with the chemical environment needed to produce the neurotransmitters that are required for adequate sleep. The nutrients we get from a well-balanced diet work as the building blocks for protein and other minerals that are essential to creating amino acids involved in a quality sleep cycle.” He adds that as the rule says, a balanced diet made up of a variety of fruits and vegetables provides the recommended daily intake of vitamins and other vital nutrients contributing to better sleep. Nutrition and sleep are two of the most important factors that impact an individual’s overall health, says Sandeep Jangala, nutritionist, and founder at VLOGS Food, Hyderabad. “While proper diet and nutrition help in maintaining healthy body weight, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, it also has an impact on the overall quality of sleep. For example, diets low in fibre and high in saturated fat may decrease the amount of deep, restorative sleep you’ll get. Excess sugar can cause you to awaken more frequently. Better nutrition is also related to the improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth,” he concludes with the reminder that sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, and it goes hand in hand with good nutritive intake.