Rs 492-crore Kompally NH expansion set to spur growth in north Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, the expansion of the Kompally Highway (NH 44), which is one of the major road infrastructure projects taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has commenced.

Once the NHAI completes the work, motorists would get a huge relief as vehicular traffic has been increasing day-by-day from Suchitra circle to Dulapally X Roads. Since Kompally has become a commercial hub and is located on the Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway, the existing road network is inadequate to cater to the increasing traffic.

To address this, the NHAI has decided to carry out the road widening for a 10-km-long stretch from Suchitra to Kompally junction. It’s NHAI’s significant infrastructure project in Hyderabad as it would ease traffic flow towards Medchal, Kamareddy and Nizamabad.

The project, taken up at a cost of Rs 492 crore, is expected to be completed by 2024. At present, widening the road from the existing four-lane to six-lane on both sides is underway and authorities have put up barricades on the highway.

Initially, officials said, the road widening work would be completed. After this, work on service roads would take place so that it would be easy to construct elevated corridors. Service roads would be laid for a width of seven metres on both sides to divert the traffic where elevated corridors will be taken up, said a senior NHAI official.

As part of the project, three elevated corridors will be built at Suchitra junction / Dairy Farm junction, Cine Planet/ Jeedimetla junction and Kompally junction/ Doolapally junction. The three cover a length of four km on the 10-km stretch.

The development is expected to give a major boost to infrastructure development in the northern corridor of Hyderabad. In a positive spin-off effect, commercial activity and real estate development have picked up pace in Kompally.

The Gateway IT Park being set up at Kandlakoya by the State government, which is expected to generate 10,000 jobs, will give a shot in the arm for the development in the area.

To be ready by ’24

Road expansion taken up on 10-km-long stretch from Suchitra to Kompally Jn

It is being developed into six lanes from four lanes

It is expected to be ready by 2024

As part of expansion works, 3 elevated corridors would be built

Of the total 10 km stretch, flyovers will cover 4 km

