Ways to increase chances of natural birth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 found that C-section births in India increased by 4.3 per cent in the last five years — from 17.2 per cent to 21.5 per cent.

In private health facilities, Caesarean births increased from 40.9 per cent to 47.4 per cent in 2015-16.

There are multiple variables which are responsible for increased caesarean rates says Dr C Archana Reddy, Consultant Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon Obstetrician, COPE Clinics and Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Continuous monitoring in the labour room increases the chances of a Caesarean.

C-sections have become a safer option in terms of pain relief and antibiotics.

Women are marrying late or delaying pregnancy, which after they reach 35 years, leads to Caesarean births.

Obesity is another reason: A BMI above 25 can increase labour complications.

Some women choose a C-section out of fear of labour pain.

A normal vaginal birth reduces a lot of risks and complications for both the mother and the child. Dr C Archana Reddy explains ways in which an expectant woman can increase her chances of giving natural birth.

Start an exercise routine

Childbirth asks for energy and stamina, just as with long-distance running. Consider the nine months of pregnancy as the preparatory phase for the marathon of childbirth.

Exercising for 30 minutes every day, increase your chances of natural birth. Some stretching is equally important for the impending time to push a kid.

Exercises may not be allowed for some women with medical or obstetric disorders; so, before exercising take the permission of your obstetrician.

Practise squatting

Films and television series show the woman lying on the bed for delivery. But squatting is a better option because “You open your pelvis when you squat and help the baby to get into the birthing position with ease.”

Natural childbirth classes

In the popular American television serial FRIENDS, the main character Ross Taylor takes his former wife to Lamaze classes on birthing. Similarly, one should consider taking child birthing classes. Pre-natal education classes teach parents-to-be how labour and birth work. They teach how to handle contractions, how to get through labour, and simple techniques like breathing, self-hypnosis and relaxation, which come in handy during birthing.

Pre-natal nutrition is important

A healthy mother means a healthy baby. She needs to keep her uterus strong and ready for labour by consuming foods that provide sufficient protein and energy. One can learn about the need for essential nutrition during pregnancy to understand why that extra care is needed for the child and the mother in those nine months.

HYDERABAD: The National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 found that C-section births in India increased by 4.3 per cent in the last five years — from 17.2 per cent to 21.5 per cent. In private health facilities, Caesarean births increased from 40.9 per cent to 47.4 per cent in 2015-16. There are multiple variables which are responsible for increased caesarean rates says Dr C Archana Reddy, Consultant Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon Obstetrician, COPE Clinics and Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. Continuous monitoring in the labour room increases the chances of a Caesarean. C-sections have become a safer option in terms of pain relief and antibiotics. Women are marrying late or delaying pregnancy, which after they reach 35 years, leads to Caesarean births. Obesity is another reason: A BMI above 25 can increase labour complications. Some women choose a C-section out of fear of labour pain. A normal vaginal birth reduces a lot of risks and complications for both the mother and the child. Dr C Archana Reddy explains ways in which an expectant woman can increase her chances of giving natural birth. Start an exercise routine Childbirth asks for energy and stamina, just as with long-distance running. Consider the nine months of pregnancy as the preparatory phase for the marathon of childbirth. Exercising for 30 minutes every day, increase your chances of natural birth. Some stretching is equally important for the impending time to push a kid. Exercises may not be allowed for some women with medical or obstetric disorders; so, before exercising take the permission of your obstetrician. Practise squatting Films and television series show the woman lying on the bed for delivery. But squatting is a better option because “You open your pelvis when you squat and help the baby to get into the birthing position with ease.” Natural childbirth classes In the popular American television serial FRIENDS, the main character Ross Taylor takes his former wife to Lamaze classes on birthing. Similarly, one should consider taking child birthing classes. Pre-natal education classes teach parents-to-be how labour and birth work. They teach how to handle contractions, how to get through labour, and simple techniques like breathing, self-hypnosis and relaxation, which come in handy during birthing. Pre-natal nutrition is important A healthy mother means a healthy baby. She needs to keep her uterus strong and ready for labour by consuming foods that provide sufficient protein and energy. One can learn about the need for essential nutrition during pregnancy to understand why that extra care is needed for the child and the mother in those nine months.