Hyderabad: Livid over husband’s affair, woman pours hot oil on him

Published: 08th September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman poured hot cooking oil on her husband in a fit of fury over an affair he’d been having for a while. The incident which took place at Kulsumpura on Wednesday left Giridhar Lal with 43 per cent burns. Police have charged the assailant Renuka with an attempt to murder.

The couple hails from Vijayawada and had moved to Hyderabad. They live with their three children in Kulsumpura police station limits. Renuka blew a fuse on learning that her husband was in an illicit affair with one of his relatives. The couple had been having frequent quarrels on the matter. In fact, Giridhar was once charged IPC 498a by Vijayawada police for harassing Renuka.

Police say the incident occurred when the victim returned from his lover’s house. Renuka got into a heated fight with Giridhar and suddenly decided to punish him by pouring hot cooking oil over her husband.

However, Giridhar claimed that Renuka’s action wasn’t one of sudden fury but a cold-blooded and well-plotted plan. “She threw the oil over me while I was sleeping,” Giridhar told police.Police are investigating both the versions and said Giridhar’s condition is currently stable.

