Late delivery: Swiggy agent, customer attack each other with knife

A Swiggy delivery agent was attacked with a knife by a customer who was furious over a delay in his order being delivered.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Swiggy delivery agent was attacked with a knife by a customer who was furious over a delay in his order being delivered. Shiva Prasad, a resident of Gold Edge Apartments in Nanakramguda, placed an order for some piping hot food on Thursday evening as the city witnessed a heavy downpour.

When the delivery agent turned up late, Shiva Prasad was hungry and furious. He posed several questions about the delivery agent’s late arrival and payment. He suddenly took out a knife and attacked the agent. A scuffle broke out and Shiva impaled the delivery boy with the knife causing injuries.

In “self-defence”, the agent is said to have grabbed the same knife and attacked Shiva who also received injuries on his neck and hand. Police are yet to trace the delivery agent as he fled from the place and the primary information stated that Shiva is undergoing treatment.

