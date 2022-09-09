Liberation Day fete begins at Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A painting workshop, organised as part of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations, has begun at the lecture hall in the eastern block of Salar Jung Museum on Thursday.

The event is being organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre (RC), National Academy of Art, New Delhi, under the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The Director of Salar Jung Museum Dr A Nagender Reddy attended the event as the chief guest along with Chennai RC Regional Secretary M Savan Kumar, Incharge Secretary Rama Krishna Vedala and Coordinator MV Ramana Reddy.

The ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ will be celebrated from September 15 to 17. As part of the celebrations, multiple events such as public rallies, musical performances, dance-drama presentations, and a grand public event will be organised at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

HYDERABAD: A painting workshop, organised as part of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations, has begun at the lecture hall in the eastern block of Salar Jung Museum on Thursday. The event is being organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre (RC), National Academy of Art, New Delhi, under the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The Director of Salar Jung Museum Dr A Nagender Reddy attended the event as the chief guest along with Chennai RC Regional Secretary M Savan Kumar, Incharge Secretary Rama Krishna Vedala and Coordinator MV Ramana Reddy. The ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ will be celebrated from September 15 to 17. As part of the celebrations, multiple events such as public rallies, musical performances, dance-drama presentations, and a grand public event will be organised at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.