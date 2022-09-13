NCAM Hyderabad launches national 3D printing marathon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad, launched the National 3D Printing Awareness Marathon covering more than six cities across the country and influencing over 2,500 individuals.

It is in sync with one of the core mandates of NCAM, which is skill development by targeting a readily available workforce of 1,00,000 people by 2025. The objectives of the marathon are to spread awareness among students, start-ups, academia, and R&D labs on considering 3D Printing as a career opportunity.

Parallelly, to showcase NCAM’s role towards skill development in the Indian ecosystem and support towards start-up incubation for budding entrepreneurs. The biggest challenge which the country faces today is the scarcity of enough skilled manpower which eventually hampers all indigenisation and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, experts said.

HYDERABAD: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad, launched the National 3D Printing Awareness Marathon covering more than six cities across the country and influencing over 2,500 individuals. It is in sync with one of the core mandates of NCAM, which is skill development by targeting a readily available workforce of 1,00,000 people by 2025. The objectives of the marathon are to spread awareness among students, start-ups, academia, and R&D labs on considering 3D Printing as a career opportunity. Parallelly, to showcase NCAM’s role towards skill development in the Indian ecosystem and support towards start-up incubation for budding entrepreneurs. The biggest challenge which the country faces today is the scarcity of enough skilled manpower which eventually hampers all indigenisation and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, experts said.