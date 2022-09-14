Dobara cares: For effortless labour of love

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Caregiving for elderly, disabled and post-surgery patients is a herculean task. No matter how devoted we are to loved ones in our care, after some time — we end up feeling exhausted, overwhelmed and defeated. Post-pandemic, the necessity for caregiving has intensified, its impact on life and work has increased, and so has the need for qualified caregivers. For this reason, ‘Dobara Cares’, an initiative by non-government organisation Dobara, has organised a 90-hour certified caregiving course starting next week.

This six-week programme starting on September 19, will provide comprehensive training on caregiving. “Everyone during the circle of life will need a caregiver or may need caregiving. Most of us are indulged in work and barely get any time for caregiving and the help we get is not enough for the ones who need to be taken care off,” says 74-year-old Tyaba Bilgrami, an organiser and soft skills trainer for the caregiving course to be held at Udai Omni Hospital, Chapel Road, Near Fateh Maidan.

“The programme includes soft skills training, bedsides manners and basics of nursing care provided by experienced trainers from Nursing schools and experts in the field of service and communications,” Tyaba said. The course is for those who wish to make a career of care giving, for youngsters, inbetweeners, active seniors, retirees, individuals who may be primary caregivers to friends or family. On successful completion of the course the trainees will be able to effortlessly their loved ones or others through old age, illness or disability. “We have a nominal registration fee of `500 and `2,000 for mid-terms. All the candidates will receive a certificate of completion. Dobara will also help candidates who have completed the course find people who need care,” she added.

“Agents have made caregiving a business but most of the caregivers are not equipped with basic skills of caregiving. We, through this programme intend to do so,” says 71-year-old Mateen Ansari, founder of Dobara, which is also running a day-care home for senior citizens at Shaikpet.

HYDERABAD: Caregiving for elderly, disabled and post-surgery patients is a herculean task. No matter how devoted we are to loved ones in our care, after some time — we end up feeling exhausted, overwhelmed and defeated. Post-pandemic, the necessity for caregiving has intensified, its impact on life and work has increased, and so has the need for qualified caregivers. For this reason, ‘Dobara Cares’, an initiative by non-government organisation Dobara, has organised a 90-hour certified caregiving course starting next week. This six-week programme starting on September 19, will provide comprehensive training on caregiving. “Everyone during the circle of life will need a caregiver or may need caregiving. Most of us are indulged in work and barely get any time for caregiving and the help we get is not enough for the ones who need to be taken care off,” says 74-year-old Tyaba Bilgrami, an organiser and soft skills trainer for the caregiving course to be held at Udai Omni Hospital, Chapel Road, Near Fateh Maidan. “The programme includes soft skills training, bedsides manners and basics of nursing care provided by experienced trainers from Nursing schools and experts in the field of service and communications,” Tyaba said. The course is for those who wish to make a career of care giving, for youngsters, inbetweeners, active seniors, retirees, individuals who may be primary caregivers to friends or family. On successful completion of the course the trainees will be able to effortlessly their loved ones or others through old age, illness or disability. “We have a nominal registration fee of `500 and `2,000 for mid-terms. All the candidates will receive a certificate of completion. Dobara will also help candidates who have completed the course find people who need care,” she added. “Agents have made caregiving a business but most of the caregivers are not equipped with basic skills of caregiving. We, through this programme intend to do so,” says 71-year-old Mateen Ansari, founder of Dobara, which is also running a day-care home for senior citizens at Shaikpet.