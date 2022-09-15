Home Cities Hyderabad

30 trendy twist with Mickey by 'The Label Life'

This collection is an edit of 30 styles, inspired by the beloved Mickey Mouse albeit in a new avatar.

Published: 15th September 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If one wonders that our fascination with cartoons ends when we grow up, is wrong. So much so, the much-loved celebrity lifestyle brand, The Label Life has launched a fun collaborative collection with Disney titled 'It’s The Time To Mickey', that revels in the joys of childhood memories that bring Disney’s iconic character Mickey Mouse to life.

The Label Life is India’s first celebrity lifestyle brand styled by Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu working closely with global brands and designers to create signature collections for work and play.

This collection is an edit of 30 styles, inspired by the beloved Mickey Mouse albeit in a new avatar. An unconventional representation of Mickey depicted in the form of interesting designs like doodles and scribbles adorning the clothes in unusual placements and formats, makes this a collection one for the ages.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Malaika says, “It was the right time for this nostalgic collaboration. We knew as a team that it was time for something colourful, joyous and nostalgic. Disney’s Mickey Mouse inspired us to do just that! And while Mickey Mouse himself is sketched out in his classic colours, the pop hues of the outfits add an element of happy energy. The collection has a range of silhouettes from transitional separates to breezy dresses that are classic “wear-on-repeat” styles, seamlessly easing into effortless outfits for work, the next vacation, or even that quick Sunday brunch. My true favourite is the shirt with Mickey Mouse popping out of the pocket. It encapsulates everything the collection stands for — playful and party perfect.”

When asked about what made her choose Mickey Mouse above all other Disney characters to take inspiration from, she says, "Disney’s Mickey Mouse is super cheerful and always with a positive outlook. He always adds a smile to every face. Always chic, cool and a little bit adventurous, which actually describes me and this Disney edit rather well."

Elaborating on how Hyderabad as a fashion market has evolved over the years and what is fashion, Malaika says, “We love Hyderabad! And I know women in Hyderabad love us too. But there has been an evolution in all metro cities, Hyderabad included where our wardrobes are starting to include more and more signature essentials for work and weekends alike, so we love seeing that growth.”

“Fashion has become such an unachievable status at the moment, but at the very core fashion according to me is simply comfort blended with style. If you wear something that you feel really good in and it fits comfortably, that’s style — and that is all fashion is meant to do. It’s a channel to express your individuality. And that’s our motto at The Label Life,” she added.

Malaika now just wants to stay inspired and keep working on styling collections at The Label Life that feel cool, comfortable and signature, inspired by and for women — as always! And of course to surprise everyone with more collaborations and exclusive edits like the Disney Edit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
It’s The Time To Mickey The Label Life Malaika Arora Bipasha Basu Disney’s Mickey Mouse
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp