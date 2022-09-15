Engineering college student hangs self over health issues in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private engineering college student died by suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in Alwal here in the wee hours of Wednesday. The motive that drove him to end his life is stated to be health issues.

The incident took place in Mangapuram Colony falling under the Alwal police station limits of Cyberabad commissionerate. The victim, Charan Reddy, hailed from Pagidala in the Kurnool district. He was pursuing his third year in engineering at CMR College in Medchal. He was staying with his relatives till he completed his second year and moved to a hotel as he entered the third year. Charan shares a room with other students.

The hostel warden informed the police and his family about the suicide on Wednesday. The police, in their preliminary investigation, did not find any suicide note in the room. Charan’s friends stated that he was quite normal the previous night. Police were not clear about what had driven Charan to end his life.

His father said that he received a call from his son last night but he had sounded fine. The police said that Charan was suffering frequent bouts of stomach pain. The family also did not suspect any foul play. The body was handed over to his parents after a post-mortem examination.

NO FOUL PLAY, SAYS FAMILY

The police, in their preliminary probe, did not find any suicide notes in the hostel room. The family of the victim also did not suspect any foul play

