Home Cities Hyderabad

State Central Library set to regain lost glory

Granted heritage tag in 1998, the historic library has fallen into a state of neglect

Published: 15th September 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inspects the State Central Library in Afzalgunj on Wednesday

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inspects the State Central Library in Afzalgunj on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Central Library situated at Afzalgunj is set to get a facelift after ages. The 130-year-old library, which has been one of the iconic buildings in the city, is set to regain its lost glory with the State government proposing to restore the structure.

For years, the library was left in a state of neglect, making the general maintenance and cleanliness of the place a major cause of concern. Having more than five lakh books and magazines, including some rare palm-leaf manuscripts, this library is a hangout spot for students and many jobseekers in the city, but the bookshelves have been filled with dust.

Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials and heritage conservation team members reviewed the public library on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kumar said, “Inspected (the) Telangana State Central Library, Afzalgunj, along with HMDA and heritage conservation team to assess and finalise the restoration of library. It’s part of the rich heritage of our State and we will take up comprehensive repair and restoration.’’

The State Central Library building was granted heritage status in 1998 by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Hyderabad. It is also called the Asafia Library.Heritage activist Dr Md Safiullah said, “It’s not only a centre for knowledge or study but is one of the oldest libraries in India. The present building was built in the 1920s but it was left in a state of neglect for many years due to the lack of maintenance and government grants.’’

“During the surprise visit by MP Asaduddin Owaisi to the library, he recognised that the building requires immediate repair and restoration. Authorities concerned have been notified for the facelift. It is still in the proposal stage and the kind of restoration works that would be undertaken is yet to be decided,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Central Library Afzalgunj MAUD Arvind Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp