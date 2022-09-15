State Central Library set to regain lost glory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Central Library situated at Afzalgunj is set to get a facelift after ages. The 130-year-old library, which has been one of the iconic buildings in the city, is set to regain its lost glory with the State government proposing to restore the structure.

For years, the library was left in a state of neglect, making the general maintenance and cleanliness of the place a major cause of concern. Having more than five lakh books and magazines, including some rare palm-leaf manuscripts, this library is a hangout spot for students and many jobseekers in the city, but the bookshelves have been filled with dust.

Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials and heritage conservation team members reviewed the public library on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kumar said, “Inspected (the) Telangana State Central Library, Afzalgunj, along with HMDA and heritage conservation team to assess and finalise the restoration of library. It’s part of the rich heritage of our State and we will take up comprehensive repair and restoration.’’

Inspected #Telangana State Central Library, Afzalgunj alongwith @HMDA_Gov & heritage conservation team to assess & finalise the restoration of library. It's part of rich heritage of our state & we will take up a comprehensive repair & restoration @KTRTRS @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/BJ5PhL6jIG — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 14, 2022

The State Central Library building was granted heritage status in 1998 by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Hyderabad. It is also called the Asafia Library.Heritage activist Dr Md Safiullah said, “It’s not only a centre for knowledge or study but is one of the oldest libraries in India. The present building was built in the 1920s but it was left in a state of neglect for many years due to the lack of maintenance and government grants.’’

“During the surprise visit by MP Asaduddin Owaisi to the library, he recognised that the building requires immediate repair and restoration. Authorities concerned have been notified for the facelift. It is still in the proposal stage and the kind of restoration works that would be undertaken is yet to be decided,” he added.

