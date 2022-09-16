Home Cities Hyderabad

Mongolian Buddhist monastery, stupa to be set up at Buddhavanam in Hyderabad

Published: 16th September 2022 04:37 AM





By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ambassador of Mongolia in India, Ganbold Dambajav and State Minister for Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the setting up of a Mongolian Buddhist monastery and stupa at Buddhavanam near Nagarjunasagar.

In a tweet, the Minister said, “H.E. Mr. Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in India called on today at Ministers Quarters and requested to allocate land at Buddhavanam for the construction of a Mongolian Buddhist Monastery and Stupa.” Mallepalli Laxmaiah, special officer of  Buddhavanam and Sanjay Dash and Sakshi Ohhh of 7 islands Brand and Business Consultancy were also attended the meeting.

During his visit to Buddhavanam along with a few other officials on Wednesday, Ganbold Dambajav said that he believe that there should be some Mongolian presence at the spiritual site, either in the form of educational institutions or a stupa. Buddhavanam, a Buddhist heritage theme park spread across 274 acres in Nagarjunasagar and developed by the Telangana government spending `100 crore, is the largest Buddhist tourism centre in Asia.

