Will take another shot at Heritage City tag for Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday disclosed that the city would be making another attempt to get the UNESCO World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad, by combining the Qutb Shahi Tombs and the Golconda Fort and proposing them for the coveted honour.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of six historic bowlis (stepwells) at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park following their restoration, the Minister congratulated the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority and Heritage Telangana for a “terrific job” in the last nine years of restoring the historic tombs, bowlis and all the structures associated with the Heritage Park that were in a dilapidated condition in 2013.

The restored stepwells are Badi, Hamam, Bagh, Idgah, Western and Eastern bowlis. The restoration, renovation and development of the 106-acre necropolis will be completed within a couple of years, making it an attraction for both local, national and foreign tourists.

Recalling the restoration of Charminar, he revealed that the State government was planning to renovate the Mahabub Chowk, Sultan Bazar, CSI Church near Kamath Hotel, Ramgopalpet police station, Monda Market and Shah Ali Banda in the coming days.

Rama Rao also said that the restoration of Sardar Mahal, Mir Alam Mandi Kamaan, Gulzar House fountain, Central Library at Afzal Gunj, Moula Ali Kamaan and Ashoor Khana was on the anvil.“A city is not just about concrete cement structures and rail bridges. The real soul of the city lies in its heritage, the way it cherishes its history. Our government is trying to do that with AKTC,” he said.

US Consul General Jennifer Larson, who was a guest at the event, disclosed that the new US Consulate being constructed in the financial district will be an architectural masterpiece. The Consulate is expected to open in the near future. Luis Monreal, AKTC General Manager, said the organisation was trying to strategise a long-term presence in Telangana if the State government wished.

