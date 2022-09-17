Ahoy designer sweet hamper; Marriott group collabs with Manish Malhotra 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the festive season approaches, most of us are already planning how to make it more delicious and delightful. One of the ways through which you can make your near and dear ones’ festive season delightful is by giving them gift hampers loaded with goodies. Keeping this in mind Marriott group of hotels have come up with a hamper box where they collaborated with the well known designer Manish Malhotra to get the most beautiful box to wrap the best of sweets for people who wish to give their loved ones a hamper full of sweets and love.

Executive Chef at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula who was excited to spill the beans about the hamper box that comes in with different varieties of dry fruits and sweets shares, “The Diwali hamper we have planned has around 30 to 32 varieties of Indian sweets and some fusion sweets as well, giving it a western touch. Amongst the Indian sweets, we have tried to include different regions like ghewar coming from Rajasthan, mysore pak from the south and kalakand from Delhi. Since I just came from Delhi, my sweets are influenced by the place. We also have kaju katli in different versions along with no sugar desserts which are made out of honey, jaggery and sugar free mix. The fusion sweets contain chocolates wrapped in almond sheets, some sweets are made out of pastry cream which is more of a western version of desserts.”

When it comes to the savoury side of the hamper, it is more than just the usual combination of dry fruits like cashews, pistachios and almonds. “We have pecan nuts in the dry fruit hamper including the other three usual dry fruits. We have around seven to eight varieties of hampers which includes Westin and Marriott signatures. The Manish Malhotra designed hampers would go across the Marriott hotels in the country,” says Chef Prem.

