Cook stabbed by Swiggy delivery boy in Hyderabad succumbs

All the while, Sai Sri who ordered the sweets was making calls and began arguing with him over the phone.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cook who sustained stab wounds in a fight with a Swiggy delivery boy recently died while undergoing treatment at the NIMS late Thursday night.Gachibowli police on September 8 said that a cook in an apartment, Shiva Prasad and the delivery boy had a fight due to the late delivery of food and in the process, both of them stabbed each other with sharp objects.

But Shiva Prasad sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to NIMS while the Swiggy delivery boy fled the scene.  Shiva Prasad, 29, was a cook, who lived in Gulmohar Park in Serilingampally and worked at KVS Bhaskar’s residence in Golf Edge Apartments, Nanakramguda for the last eight months.Sai Sri, who is a distant relative of the house owner Bhaskar, ordered sweets from a store in Banjara Hills to hand over the package at Golf Edge Apartments.

The delivery boy got confused with the delivery address and delayed the delivery by about two hours. All the while, Sai Sri who ordered the sweets was making calls and began arguing with him over the phone. When the delivery boy finally arrived, Shiva Prasad picked up an argument with the delivery boy who grabbed a vegetable knife from the dining table and attacked Shiva Prasad, causing injuries on his cheeks, chin and chest.

