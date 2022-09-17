Delhi liquor scam: ED searches at 25 locations in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Direcotrate on Friday conducted raids at 25 different locations in the city as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Twenty teams of the ED conducted searches at the residences and offices of Ramachandra Pillai, one of the accused in the alleged scam and owner of Robin Distilleries, chartered accountant Gorantla Buchi Babu, Gandra Premsagar, one of the partners of Robin Distillaries, and Boinpally Abhishek, who is connected with Anoo’s, a beauty institution at Madhapur.

ED teams from Delhi, accompanied by CRPF personnel, searched these places for 10 hours, at Raidurgam, Nanakaramguda, Madhapur, Domalaguda and Kokapet and reportedly seized incriminating material.

Robin Distilleries was established in April 2022 at Nanakaramguda. Anoo’s, was raided for its alleged links to one of the four suspects. It was the second time that raid was conducted at the Pillai’s residence in Kokapet. Earlier, raids were also conducted at his Bengaluru residence. One of the ED teams reached Gorantla Associates office of Gorantla Buchi Babu, at Aravindnagar in Domalguda and searched it thoroughly. There was no response when TNIE called these offices for reaction.

