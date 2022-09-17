Home Cities Hyderabad

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches at 25 locations in city

Twenty teams participate in the raids at several locations across Hyderabad

Published: 17th September 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel during the ED raid at Gorantla & Associates office at Domalguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Direcotrate on Friday conducted raids at 25 different locations in the city as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Twenty teams of the ED conducted searches at the residences and offices of Ramachandra Pillai, one of the accused in the alleged scam and owner of Robin Distilleries, chartered accountant Gorantla Buchi Babu, Gandra Premsagar, one of the partners of Robin Distillaries, and Boinpally Abhishek, who is connected with Anoo’s, a beauty institution at Madhapur.

ED teams from Delhi, accompanied by CRPF personnel, searched these places for 10 hours, at Raidurgam, Nanakaramguda, Madhapur, Domalaguda and Kokapet and reportedly seized incriminating material. 
Robin Distilleries was established in April 2022 at Nanakaramguda. Anoo’s, was raided for its alleged links to one of the four suspects. It was the second time that raid was conducted at the Pillai’s residence in Kokapet. Earlier,  raids were also conducted at his Bengaluru residence. One of the ED teams reached Gorantla Associates office of Gorantla Buchi Babu,  at Aravindnagar in Domalguda and searched it thoroughly. There was no response when TNIE called these offices for reaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi excise policy
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp