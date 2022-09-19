Arogya Chevella campaign flagged off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy on Sunday launched ‘Arogya Chevella’ campaign to screen and create awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The campaign includes free screening for NCDs through mobile medical clinics with the help of local communities, self-help groups (SGH) and hospitals in Chevella. The mobile clinics will also conduct general health check-ups. “During the medical camps in the last couple of years, we noticed that at least 25 per cent of the population is at high-risk of NCDs. The colliding burdens of infectious diseases and NCDs is significant,” the MP said.