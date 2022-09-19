Home Cities Hyderabad

Arogya Chevella campaign flagged off

During the medical camps in the last couple of years, we noticed that at least 25 per cent of the population is at high-risk of NCDs.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy on Sunday launched ‘Arogya Chevella’ campaign to screen and create awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The campaign includes free screening for NCDs through mobile medical clinics with the help of local communities, self-help groups (SGH) and hospitals in Chevella. The mobile clinics will also conduct general health check-ups.

“During the medical camps in the last couple of years, we noticed that at least 25 per cent of the population is at high-risk of NCDs. The colliding burdens of infectious diseases and NCDs is significant,” the MP said.

