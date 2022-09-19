No headway in Sec’bad fire probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Market police are still waiting for the Clues Team report to proceed with their investigation into the September 12 fire mishap at Ruby Motors close to the Secunderabad Railway Station that claimed the lives of eight people.

Meanwhile, the police are unable to trace four of the seven service centre employees present in the cellar when the accident took place; three were identified and have been questioned. The remaining four are believed to have fled to their native places. Their mobile phones remain switched off.While eight guests in the hotel lost their lives, none of the hotel or e-bike showroom employees were hurt. They claimed that they saved themselves after alerting the guests.

