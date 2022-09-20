Getting the perfect look

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It will rain weddings in the next couple of months, and we are all for it! People dream of their perfect marriage for years; for a woman, it is more than a compilation of events; it is the promise they make to their soulmate. Almost every bride envisions the romantic look she wants to achieve on her wedding day - the whole process of wedding preparation itself is a hassle, so selecting the perfect bridal lehenga can seem arduous. But worry not! CE caught up with renowned designer Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a couture label, who shared her tips to find your dream lehenga with ease by Rachel Dammala

Search online

It is crucial to check before raising a ruckus around town as the patterns of wedding outfits continue to change each season. Looking for lehenga plans internet and looking at the kinds of weaving and varieties before buying will assist one with staying away from disarray and delay.

Give ample amount of time to alteration

Many don't give close consideration to change and, without a second to spare, are left with disappointment. Evaluating your wedding outfit while buying, setting aside a few minutes for changes and requesting the necessary ensemble a lot before the big day is as significant as modifications without a second to spare are unimaginable all the time. Since a wedding is, for the most part, a rare encounter, it is vital to make everything work the ideal way.

Look for soft and comfortable fabric

Being comfortable during a wedding is essential if you want to enjoy it as much as you hope to. This is where the fabric of your wedding attire comes into play. Because the embroidery of the lehenga differs depending on the design, it's crucial to choose the ideal c lothing that will help you feel relaxed and at ease on your wedding day. Suppose you're getting married in summer, ditch thick fabrics like a velvet lehenga. Light ones like mesh, crepe, georgette, and chiffon are recommended.

Be wise with colour

Colour is essential in finding the perfect lehenga for your body type. Stick to darker shades if you're curvy and lighter shades if you're slim. Pear-shaped brides can have dark skirts and light-coloured blouses, while apple-shaped brides can do the exact opposite.

Passa

Matching a lovely passa with your weighty marriage lehenga adds the ideal oomph variable to your wedding look without taking the spotlight from your outfit. It essentially finishes your wedding symbol.

Nose Ring (Nath)

Whether you are a millennial lady of the hour who is set to have a stylish wedding, this embellishment will most certainly separate you from your wedding rituals. If you wish to display this lovely style yet haven’t got your nose pierced, that is fine too, as you can take a stab at the clip on Naths that would look similarly dazzling on your important day.

Match the jewellery

Women generally buy their wedding jewellery before hunting for lehenga choli designs. Don't do that, but if it's already done, it is better to carry your jewellery when shopping for matching your outfit.

Necklace

A marvellous choker neckband goes very well with layered gems and will improve your admire the imprint.

Earrings

The perfect sets of earrings can assist you with adding tastefulness, oomph and appeal to your look. Ensure your earrings suit you and are not excessively small or big. Jhumkis can be a decent choice as well.

Bangles

Nowadays, women like to keep their extras more insignificant and current with several proclamation bangles. Choose a multi-hued bangle matching in appealing shades of green, pink and blue.

HYDERABAD: It will rain weddings in the next couple of months, and we are all for it! People dream of their perfect marriage for years; for a woman, it is more than a compilation of events; it is the promise they make to their soulmate. Almost every bride envisions the romantic look she wants to achieve on her wedding day - the whole process of wedding preparation itself is a hassle, so selecting the perfect bridal lehenga can seem arduous. But worry not! CE caught up with renowned designer Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a couture label, who shared her tips to find your dream lehenga with ease by Rachel Dammala Search online It is crucial to check before raising a ruckus around town as the patterns of wedding outfits continue to change each season. Looking for lehenga plans internet and looking at the kinds of weaving and varieties before buying will assist one with staying away from disarray and delay. Give ample amount of time to alteration Many don't give close consideration to change and, without a second to spare, are left with disappointment. Evaluating your wedding outfit while buying, setting aside a few minutes for changes and requesting the necessary ensemble a lot before the big day is as significant as modifications without a second to spare are unimaginable all the time. Since a wedding is, for the most part, a rare encounter, it is vital to make everything work the ideal way. Look for soft and comfortable fabric Being comfortable during a wedding is essential if you want to enjoy it as much as you hope to. This is where the fabric of your wedding attire comes into play. Because the embroidery of the lehenga differs depending on the design, it's crucial to choose the ideal c lothing that will help you feel relaxed and at ease on your wedding day. Suppose you're getting married in summer, ditch thick fabrics like a velvet lehenga. Light ones like mesh, crepe, georgette, and chiffon are recommended. Be wise with colour Colour is essential in finding the perfect lehenga for your body type. Stick to darker shades if you're curvy and lighter shades if you're slim. Pear-shaped brides can have dark skirts and light-coloured blouses, while apple-shaped brides can do the exact opposite. Passa Matching a lovely passa with your weighty marriage lehenga adds the ideal oomph variable to your wedding look without taking the spotlight from your outfit. It essentially finishes your wedding symbol. Nose Ring (Nath) Whether you are a millennial lady of the hour who is set to have a stylish wedding, this embellishment will most certainly separate you from your wedding rituals. If you wish to display this lovely style yet haven’t got your nose pierced, that is fine too, as you can take a stab at the clip on Naths that would look similarly dazzling on your important day. Match the jewellery Women generally buy their wedding jewellery before hunting for lehenga choli designs. Don't do that, but if it's already done, it is better to carry your jewellery when shopping for matching your outfit. Necklace A marvellous choker neckband goes very well with layered gems and will improve your admire the imprint. Earrings The perfect sets of earrings can assist you with adding tastefulness, oomph and appeal to your look. Ensure your earrings suit you and are not excessively small or big. Jhumkis can be a decent choice as well. Bangles Nowadays, women like to keep their extras more insignificant and current with several proclamation bangles. Choose a multi-hued bangle matching in appealing shades of green, pink and blue.