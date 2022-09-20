Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Income Tax principal commissioner Vasundhara Sinha transferred to Mumbai

Vasundhara Sinha belongs to 1988 batch of the Indian Revenue Service.

Published: 20th September 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Sinha, IRS officer

Vasundhara Sinha, IRS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad, Vasundhara Sinha, has been transferred to Mumbai. She has been replaced by IRS officer Sanjay Bahadur, who is a 1989 batch IRS officer.  

Vasundhara Sinha belongs to 1988 batch of the Indian Revenue Service. Her transfer assumes significance against the backdrop of recent Income Tax raids across the State. Sinha, who happens to be the wife of Anjani Kumar, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, took part in various initiatives, and had encouraged many women police personnel posted at the Commissioner’s Office in Basheerbagh while Anjani Kumar was heading the City Commissionerate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasundhara Sinha IRS Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Mumbai
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp