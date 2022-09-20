Hyderabad Income Tax principal commissioner Vasundhara Sinha transferred to Mumbai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad, Vasundhara Sinha, has been transferred to Mumbai. She has been replaced by IRS officer Sanjay Bahadur, who is a 1989 batch IRS officer.

Vasundhara Sinha belongs to 1988 batch of the Indian Revenue Service. Her transfer assumes significance against the backdrop of recent Income Tax raids across the State. Sinha, who happens to be the wife of Anjani Kumar, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, took part in various initiatives, and had encouraged many women police personnel posted at the Commissioner’s Office in Basheerbagh while Anjani Kumar was heading the City Commissionerate.

HYDERABAD: Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad, Vasundhara Sinha, has been transferred to Mumbai. She has been replaced by IRS officer Sanjay Bahadur, who is a 1989 batch IRS officer. Vasundhara Sinha belongs to 1988 batch of the Indian Revenue Service. Her transfer assumes significance against the backdrop of recent Income Tax raids across the State. Sinha, who happens to be the wife of Anjani Kumar, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, took part in various initiatives, and had encouraged many women police personnel posted at the Commissioner’s Office in Basheerbagh while Anjani Kumar was heading the City Commissionerate.