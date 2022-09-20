No screens for VFX movies?

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With high Visual effects (VFX), movies on the line and movie buffs in the city have started debating over the best multiplex screens, yet again! Every few years, Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood release a movie with high VFX, shot on high-end cameras and curated in top-notch technology. However, no projectors in any of the multiplex screens in Hyderabad can jut out the desired VFX or resolution as cinematographed. The director's most recent, Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra, was intended to be seen at 4k cinematic resolution and High Frame Rate, which none of the projectors are compatible with. Besides, the debates intensify with the re-launch of James Cameron's Avatar and Avatar 2. We speak to multiplex owners, cinematographers and filmmakers about the demand for better screens.

"There are a lot of brighter 4k, 8k and even 12k laser projectors that have come up in international markets under various brand names, but most of them are very expensive and require high maintenance, so most screens in India are carrying on with 2k projectors," says Mrithyunjai Sai who is an assistant director directing an upcoming Telugu feature film. He adds, "In India, most multiplexes have old projection systems, although most films these days, including many short films, are being shot on 8k cameras, projection systems fail to bring the desired output of filmmakers."

AJ Araon, a cinematographer currently working with Tollywood director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam for his upcoming project Keeda Cola, adds: " Most movies are not screened in proper resolution, particularly the high-end VFX movies. The resolution for many movies is compressed to less than half of the original because the projectors in most multiplexes won't support it. Most multiplexes over the years have improved a lot on sound quality and have introduced Dolby atmos sound, but none have focused on resolution or frame rate, which filmmakers are keen about."

According to the cinematographers and filmmakers, the camera, graphics and computer tech has improved a lot, but the projector systems fail. "In 2009, James Cameron's Avatar was shot in 4k resolution, but it was played in 1080p because there were no projectors to screen 4k. Even today, most projectors are of 2k resolution, which ruins the movie and VFX experience. At the end of the day, content matters, but for overall experience, we deserve better," said Mohammed Hussain, a VFX designer at Unlimit 3 studios in the city.

HYDERABAD: With high Visual effects (VFX), movies on the line and movie buffs in the city have started debating over the best multiplex screens, yet again! Every few years, Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood release a movie with high VFX, shot on high-end cameras and curated in top-notch technology. However, no projectors in any of the multiplex screens in Hyderabad can jut out the desired VFX or resolution as cinematographed. The director's most recent, Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra, was intended to be seen at 4k cinematic resolution and High Frame Rate, which none of the projectors are compatible with. Besides, the debates intensify with the re-launch of James Cameron's Avatar and Avatar 2. We speak to multiplex owners, cinematographers and filmmakers about the demand for better screens. "There are a lot of brighter 4k, 8k and even 12k laser projectors that have come up in international markets under various brand names, but most of them are very expensive and require high maintenance, so most screens in India are carrying on with 2k projectors," says Mrithyunjai Sai who is an assistant director directing an upcoming Telugu feature film. He adds, "In India, most multiplexes have old projection systems, although most films these days, including many short films, are being shot on 8k cameras, projection systems fail to bring the desired output of filmmakers." AJ Araon, a cinematographer currently working with Tollywood director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam for his upcoming project Keeda Cola, adds: " Most movies are not screened in proper resolution, particularly the high-end VFX movies. The resolution for many movies is compressed to less than half of the original because the projectors in most multiplexes won't support it. Most multiplexes over the years have improved a lot on sound quality and have introduced Dolby atmos sound, but none have focused on resolution or frame rate, which filmmakers are keen about." According to the cinematographers and filmmakers, the camera, graphics and computer tech has improved a lot, but the projector systems fail. "In 2009, James Cameron's Avatar was shot in 4k resolution, but it was played in 1080p because there were no projectors to screen 4k. Even today, most projectors are of 2k resolution, which ruins the movie and VFX experience. At the end of the day, content matters, but for overall experience, we deserve better," said Mohammed Hussain, a VFX designer at Unlimit 3 studios in the city.