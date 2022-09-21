Home Cities Hyderabad

Ex deputy mayor trying to frame my son: TRS leader’s mother to DCP

Hyderabad Ex deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin (photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another twist to the case of an alleged attack by a TRS leader on a woman, the pink party division coordinator’s mother approached the police saying that a few people were trying to frame her son. As per the complaint filed with Punjagutta police, the woman, Nisha, said that Vijay Simha, Borabanda division coordinator for TRS, cut her throat at her residence on Sunday night. However, the police have not found any credibility to her claim after analysing the evidence.

While former Hyderabad deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin claims that the entire exercise is part of a political stunt, so that Vijay garners fame, Vijay’s mother Arigini Sharada filed a petition with West Zone DCP Joel Davis on Tuesday. “Bagudu Nisha, 29, and Suraj Kumar Goyal are falsely accusing my son. Nisha forced my son to talk to her and made frequent phone calls to trap my son. My son rejected her advances,” she said.

“When Vijay asked her the reason for doing this, she revealed that she had taken Rs 3 lakh from Fasiuddin, which was facilitated by the aide of a present corporator,” she added. She went on to claim that they had planned to lure Vijay into a farmhouse in Moinabad and kill him.

On the contrary, Fasiuddin said the police should investigate the matter and take the requisite steps. “The allegation (that I am trying to frame him) is all a political stunt to gain name and fame. Other women from the Borabanda division approached my wife with problems due to him,” he said, adding that it was a mistake on his part to make him a close aide.

COPS FAIL TO FIND EVIDENCE
Since Nisha filed a complaint, police have pored over her medical reports, which don’t show any signs of injury and even the mobile tower location shows that Vijay was in Kukatpally at the time of the ‘attack’

