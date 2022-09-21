Guardrails for kids on social media

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Laws in our country prohibit children from driving, drinking and smoking until they age. But no legislation is in place to protect child social media influencers and users from exploitation. We all know that children get influenced easily, and social media is known for aggravating this behaviour. Most parents give gadgets to their kids and leave them with them without even thinking about the kind of content they are exposed to. These days, kids start to pick up habits and be what they tend to be on social media platforms, but is it safe? If not the government, do parents have to eye their kids to check what kind of content they watch?

Srikanth Gogi, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Vice President of Telangana Association of Clinical Psychologists, and Pavani Mekala, Psychologist from National Institute of Mentally Handicapped (NIEPID) Hyderabad, share with CE guardrails for parents to prevent children from unwanted content.

Kids going on social media is not an addiction but a habit that keeps growing into one.

“They are attracted to something different and unusual; they are deeply influenced by watching influencers dance and act. The content posted is not under our control. There is good and bad content, and the child might be exposed to anything dangerous for their psyche,” says Srikanth Gogi. “Good content helps learn, but bad content might change the child’s behaviour adversely and lead them to content addiction. Anything seen beyond three hours can lead to addiction, which is problematic internet usage,” he adds.

Though the parents are with the kids, it is not easy to know what is flashing on the screen. “The only option is a healthy discussion with their kids and ask them to ignore any bad thing on the screen. Screen time should also be restricted. With this, parents establish a contract slot; they should not feel parents don’t trust them following their level of understanding,” he suggests.

Pavani Mekala, psychologist at National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, describes how parents can help children better in this regard. “Openly discuss the pros and cons of social media usage and educate the dos and donts of the platform. Parents can help the child track their time spent on social media. Luckily, most online platforms show the statistics of the time spent, making the kid aware of their habits. Teaching intentionally use of the internet, following inspiring people, and building in on hobbies. Making mindful practices is healthy, encouraging face-to-face interactions instead of making excessive virtual connections,” she shares.

The pros and cons of social media for teenagers are significant because most of the teenage behaviours carried in adult life. “Social media, in particular, is strongly linked to teen depression. Furthermore, excessive app use exposes teens to cyberbullying, body image issues, tech addiction, and less time spent doing healthy, real-world activities,” she adds.

Dr Keerthi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Care Hospitals, says, “Social media provides avenues for teens to seek help and support and forums to encourage others to engage in risky and unhealthy behaviours. As a result, teens suffering from eating disorders or who self-harm can connect with others to discuss their destructive habits. Obsessive calorie counting, fasting, and over-exercising are accepted and encouraged in these online forums. They may conceal or intensify their behaviour, putting them at risk.”

