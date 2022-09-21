Three run over by train in peddapalli district

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : A railway worker and two daily wage labourers died after being run over by a passing train near Kothapalli railway station in Peddapalli district on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Mokaddam Durgaiah, 54, who belongs to the Mahabubabad district, along with contract workers, Pegada Ramesh, 40, Kampalli Venu, 38, both from Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district, and another unidentified labourer were applying grease on the tracks between Chikurai and Kothapalli as part of maintenance measures.

Unmindful of passing trains, they came under the Rajdhani Express from Bengaluru. Another worker managed to escape without any injuries. After learning about the accident, Railway police rushed to the spot. They said the bodies were mutilated beyond recognition.

