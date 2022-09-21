TSRTC to run 4,198 special buses for Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is gearing up to operate 4,198 special buses from Hyderabad to different parts of Telangana, AP and other States for the upcoming Dasara.

According to RTC, 737 buses will be operated on September 24 and 25 and 3,461 from September 30 to October 4. To facilitate smoother operations and for the convenience of the public, communication cells are also being established at MGBS (9959226257) and Jubilee Bus Station (7382838685), Lingampally (9949999162) and Ameerpet (9949958758). TSRTC has provided reservation facilities for 517 buses to various destinations. There are many seats vacant in all the buses and passengers can book their tickets at www.tsrtconline.in.

Special trains

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad - Subedarganj between September 29 and October 28. These special trains will stop at Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Bhimsen, Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangna Lakshmibai, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

