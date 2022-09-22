15.85L Bathukamma sarees to be distributed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 15.85 lakh Bathukamma sarees will be distributed to the beneficiaries having Food Security Cards (FSC) in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees as part of the annual Bathukamma festival, to be celebrated from September 25 to October 3. Arrangements have been made for distribution of sarees through Fair Price Shops in GHMC limits covering all 30 circles, including Secunderabad Cantonment area, she said.

Like in the past, Bathukamma sarees of different colours and designs will be distributed this time too. “Sarees of 240 different designs were produced in Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. It is the government’s desire that even the poor celebrate Bathukamma festival with joy,” she added.

The sarees will be distributed by local public representatives, MLAs, MLCs and Ministers in 150 wards covering all 30 circles of the GHMC. They will be distributed through 1,331 ration shops. There are a total of 16,20,272 ration card holders in the GHMC limits.The Mayor said that 9,59,660 sarees were distributed in GHMC limits last year.

HYDERABAD: Around 15.85 lakh Bathukamma sarees will be distributed to the beneficiaries having Food Security Cards (FSC) in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees as part of the annual Bathukamma festival, to be celebrated from September 25 to October 3. Arrangements have been made for distribution of sarees through Fair Price Shops in GHMC limits covering all 30 circles, including Secunderabad Cantonment area, she said. Like in the past, Bathukamma sarees of different colours and designs will be distributed this time too. “Sarees of 240 different designs were produced in Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. It is the government’s desire that even the poor celebrate Bathukamma festival with joy,” she added. The sarees will be distributed by local public representatives, MLAs, MLCs and Ministers in 150 wards covering all 30 circles of the GHMC. They will be distributed through 1,331 ration shops. There are a total of 16,20,272 ration card holders in the GHMC limits.The Mayor said that 9,59,660 sarees were distributed in GHMC limits last year.