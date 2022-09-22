Home Cities Hyderabad

25K eateries in Hyderabad serve substandard food

In the first six months of this year, the GHMC teams inspected 8,402  eateries in the city and found 143  violations.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Food fraud, Food poisoning

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Insects, cockroaches, and lizards are being found in the food items served by the poorly maintained eating establishments across Greater  Hyderabad limits, leading to health hazards. There are as many as 25,000 eating establishments in the GHMC limits both licensed and unlicensed such as hotels, restaurants, tiffin centres, fast food outlets, coffee and tea shops, bars, pubs, bakeries and so on.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2022, 22 food inspectors conducted inspections on 8,402  eating establishments, lifted 1,016 food samples and found 143  violations. Of the 143 violations, 21 samples were found to be unsafe,  misbranded (35), and sub-standard (87).

Last year between January 1  and December 31, the GHMC teams conducted inspections on 12,375 eating  establishments, lifted 978 food samples and found 126 violations. Of the  126 violations, 36 samples were found to be unsafe, misbranded (32) and sub-standard (58).

Only when cases related to food poisoning, lack of quality, and safety in food products and ingredients are exposed in the media and on micro-blogging social media platforms, inspections are carried out by the food safety officials.

After inspections, they collect the samples and send the same to the State Food Laboratory (SFL) at Nacharam for reports, till then no action is initiated against the erring eating establishments.

During the general body meeting held on Tuesday,  corporators complained that many eating establishments are carrying out their business in unhygienic conditions with dirty kitchens and there is a lack of supervision on them by the civic body leading to food poisoning  cases and dead insects, cockroaches, lizards are making their way into the food items.

Apart from adding food colouring and other additives for flavour in items such as fried rice, noodles, Manchurian, and rolls as they help improve the taste of the dish, ensuring that more customers return to get a bite of their food. However, they cause digestion issues and acidity apart from exacerbating blood pressure and inflammation issues in consumers.

The GHMC officials said that the Food Safety Officers are regularly inspecting the food establishments and lifting various food samples for analysis and if found any violation action is being initiated under Provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and  Rules and Regulations, 2011.

The cases reported as unsafe will be prosecuted in the First MM Court under the FSS Act 2006 and Rules and  Regulations, 2011. The cases reported  as Sub-standard and Misbranded  are being filed before the Adjudication Officer/Additional Collector  (Revenue) of the concerned district and fines are being imposed by the  Adjudication Officer under the FSS Act 2006 and Rules and Regulations,  2011.

Special drives are also being conducted by the Flying Squad to check the  quality of food being provided by the eating establishments and ensuring   for maintenance of standards under FSS Act 2006 and Rules and  Regulations, 2011, they added.

Corporators complain

During the GHMC general body meeting held on Tuesday,  the corporators complained that many eating establishments are carrying out their business in unhygienic conditions. The GHMC has urged people to dial 040-21111111 or reach out to food safety officials at Twitter  (@AFCGHMC) for quick redressal of grievances related to food  quality and safety

