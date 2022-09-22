An evening of words and reflections

Home Cities Hyderabad

Iternationally acclaimed poet, editor, and artist Sudeep Sen blew the minds of enthusiats at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills, on a midweek evening. 

Sudeep Sen, poet & artist

By GB Anchala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Iternationally acclaimed poet, editor, and artist Sudeep Sen blew the minds of enthusiats at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills, on a midweek evening.  It was the launch of his book, Converse: Contemporary Indian Poetry in English. The book was released by renowned painter Uma Makala, who followed the release with an impromptu speech about the author, who kindly excused himself to chat with CE about his book.  

The book showcases the best of the varied, vibrant, rich, and exciting ‘living’ poets from the Indian diaspora who write in English. Sudeep, in his words, says, “The inspiration is life around me, people, the shadows behind the people and between people are landscapes, that depict the whole life in general. It is a great canvas to draw inspiration from.”

“I feel bored just confining myself to one theme or genre; there is no point in repetition. I love to challenge myself. Each book is different stylistically and content-wise. This book celebrates 75 years of Indian independence and the best varied, vibrant, rich and exciting living poets from India who write in English. So this was a big project as an editor and a curator,” says he.

Sudeep is currently working on a new book titled Whispering Anklet.He says, “It’s all about dance. I’m obsessed with classical dance and music. The entire book is a response to such art”. Sudeep also explains that he’s not necessarily into Indian culture, “I grew up in a multicultural metropolitan space in a Bengali house, which is why I’m broad-minded. It’s nothing to do with India or not India; exposure to various cultures, cities and people has greatly influenced my artworks.”

He continues and adds that poetry is a wonderful space; people find it mysterious, “But the beautiful thing is that it allows artists to go into the interior, unsearched and quiet spaces. The world is boisterous, and poetry is a space of reflection, solitude, beauty, and magical space.”

