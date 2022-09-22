Plans afoot to extend 20KL free water supply scheme to 3 ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of ground water being polluted in several areas under Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda and Nagaram municipalities due to their proximity to the Jawaharnagar dumpyard, the State government has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to look into the possibility of extending the 20KL free water supply scheme to households in these areas.

According to officials, the Water Board has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.During a meeting with officials from the GHMC, HMDA, HMWS&SB, HRDCL, SNDP and Ramky Enviro as well as Mayors, Chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners of Nagaram, Dammaiguda and Jawaharnagar, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar reviewed the status of ongoing works and discussed the new projects to be taken up in these three ULBs.The Re Sustainability Limited (Ramky Enviro) was directed to speed up works on the 2-MLD leachate treatment plant being set up at Jawaharnagar dumpyard and to ensure that it becomes fully operational in the first week of October.

New reservoirs

In an attempt to develop infrastructure for supplying water to the extended areas outside GHMC limits but within the ORR, the HMWSSB has taken up works worth Rs 209.63 crore in these three ULBs.As part of these works, the Water Board will construct seven reservoirs with a total capacity of 806 ML in Jawaharnagar with an estimated cost of Rs 6.41 crore, five reservoirs in Dammaiguda (3.79 ML capacity, Rs 10.45 crore) and 13 reservoirs in Nagaram (6.16 ML, Rs 15 crore). The board has also taken up water pipeline works in Jawaharnagar (229.17 km, Rs 74.36 crore), Dammaiguda (112.8 km, Rs 37.56 crore) and Nagaram (166.2 km, Rs 65.85 crore).Similarly, in order to ensure better connectivity, HRDCL has taken up construction of a total of 10 missing link roads, covering 26.15 km with an estimated cost of Rs 331.80 crore.

