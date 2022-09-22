Home Cities Hyderabad

Plans afoot to extend 20KL free water supply scheme to 3 ULBs

Similarly, in order to ensure better connectivity, HRDCL has taken up construction of a total of 10 missing link roads, covering 26.15 km with an estimated cost of Rs 331.80 crore.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Representational image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of ground water being polluted in several areas under Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda and Nagaram municipalities due to their proximity to the Jawaharnagar dumpyard, the State government has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board  to look into the possibility of extending the 20KL free water supply scheme to households in these areas.

According to officials, the Water Board has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.During a meeting with officials from the GHMC, HMDA, HMWS&SB, HRDCL, SNDP and Ramky Enviro as well as Mayors, Chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners of Nagaram, Dammaiguda and Jawaharnagar, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar reviewed the status of ongoing works and discussed the new projects to be taken up in these three ULBs.The Re Sustainability Limited (Ramky Enviro) was directed to speed up works on the 2-MLD leachate treatment plant being set up at Jawaharnagar dumpyard and to ensure that it becomes fully operational in the first week of October.

New reservoirs

In an attempt to develop infrastructure for supplying water to the extended areas outside GHMC limits but within the ORR, the HMWSSB has taken up works worth Rs 209.63 crore in these three ULBs.As part of these works, the Water Board will construct seven reservoirs with a total capacity of 806 ML in Jawaharnagar with an estimated cost of Rs 6.41 crore, five reservoirs in Dammaiguda (3.79 ML capacity, Rs 10.45 crore) and 13 reservoirs in Nagaram (6.16 ML, Rs 15 crore). The board has also taken up water pipeline works in Jawaharnagar (229.17 km, Rs 74.36 crore), Dammaiguda (112.8 km, Rs 37.56 crore) and Nagaram (166.2 km, Rs 65.85 crore).Similarly, in order to ensure better connectivity, HRDCL has taken up construction of a total of 10 missing link roads, covering 26.15 km with an estimated cost of Rs 331.80 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Jawaharnagar dumpyard free water supply scheme
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp