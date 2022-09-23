Home Cities Hyderabad

Firing a gun in public a crime, NRAI replies to RTI query

Published: 23rd September 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to an Request To Information (RTI) query, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has said that it is a crime to open fire with a rifle in public and that it is also a crime if a civilian uses a police weapon for the purpose.

The NRAI was replying to an RTI application filed by some individuals, seeking information about the legality of State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud opening fire into the air, using a police rifle, twice in full public view during rallies organised as part of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ in Mahbubnagar in August.

The RTI applicants also wanted to know whether Goud was a member of the NRAI and the duration of his membership.As criticism mounted on social media over the issue, the Minister initially said that the Superintendent of Police (SP) had handed him the rifle to fire, and that only rubber bullets were used to fire.

He later clarified saying that the rifle had blank ammunition.Mahbubnagar SP R Venkateswarlu had informed TNIE that the Minister had fired blank ammunition with an INSAS assault rifle, for which prior permission was obtained from the district administration.

