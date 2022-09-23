Firm to ramp up feeder services from Metro stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to enhance the first and last mile connectivity of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, an urban mobility services startup signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) with plans to scale up their feeder vehicle services.

This MoU was signed and exchanged on Thursday as part of an event organised to celebrate the 1 million rides milestone of Svida. It has been working with L&T Metro Rail in Hyderabad since May 2019 to solve connectivity issues.

As an L&TMRHL authorised feeder service provider since 2019, Svida Mobility has served over 10 lakh citizen rides, who commute from various locations in the city to and from Metro stations. Before the pandemic, Svida Mobility used to operate 121 shuttles across 47 routes from 25 Metro stations serving more than 8,000 citizens per day.

The access to affordable and reliable Metro feeder services is expected to improve the ease of transportation for urban commuters in Hyderabad also increasing the ridership of HMR. Currently, Svida is operational in five Metro stations — Miyapur, LB Nagar, Raidurg, Mettuguda, and Uppal — serving more than 3,000 commuters daily.

Svida offers services via a robust AI-enabled tech platform, which provides the booking of feeder vehicles. Svida’s application also tracks the movement of vehicles and provides ETA to commuters which enables them to plan their commute. It is targeted toward daily Metro commuters and the tariff starts from Rs 25.

6 month in jail and/or Rs 1K fine for defacement

HMR said the penalty for defacing of Metro premises by putting up unauthorised posters and writing, among other things, is punishable with six months imprisonment and/or penalty of upto Rs 1,000 as per the Central Metro Operations & Maintenance Act

