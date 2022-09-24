Home Cities Hyderabad

Apollo Hospitals introduces robotic angioplasty

Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills on Friday launched a robot-assisted angioplasty system for the first time in the combined Telugu states.  

Published: 24th September 2022

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospitals in on Friday launched a robot-assisted angioplasty system for the first time in the combined Telugu states. Robot-assisted angioplasty enables standardisation of the procedure besides bringing greater precision and reduced exposure to radiation during the procedure. AllJubilee Hills this means shorter procedure time, less exposure to radiation, better outcomes, greater comfort, and speedy recovery for patients. “Till now, we have performed 15 robot-assisted angioplasties successfully,” said Dr PC Rath, director, interventional cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

