Better with peanut butter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Peanut Butter is a favourite indulgence of kids and adults, foodies and health freaks alike. This weekend, CE brings to you the easiest and hatke recipes to whip up with the humble spread

Peanut butter spinach roll

Ingredients:

200gm peanut butter | 2 sprigs of spinach | 4 pieces of roll sheet | 300ml oil | 20gm butter

Method:

● Cut the spinach into small pieces and then wash and dry it

● Take a pan, add butter to it and then add spinach, cook for 2-3 minutes. Now add some peanut butter to it as required

● Take a roll sheet and butter it. Then add the spinach peanut butter mix to it, and roll it

● Add some oil to a pan and heat till the roll turns brown

● Serve the hot peanut butter spinach roll, well garnished

— VH Suresh, corporate executive chef, Platform 65, Kondapur

Peanut butter cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup maida | 1/2 cup unsalted butter | 1 cup peanut butter | 1/2 cup brown sugar | 1/2 cup sugar | 1 tsp vanilla extract | 1 egg | 3/4 tsp baking powder

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

● Sift flour and baking powder together, then whisk to combine

● Cream butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add peanut butter and mix until incorporated.

● Mix egg and vanilla extract, add flour mixture and beat until incorporated.

● Roll dough into one-inch balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Flatten cookies with a fork in a criss-cross pattern

● Bake cookies for about 10 minutes

● Allow cookies to cool completely on the baking sheet. They need to be set up before being transferred.

— Sheena Mrinalini, homebaker

