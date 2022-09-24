HMRL to operate spl trains for cricket fans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming T20 cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Sunday, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) has taken various steps for the convenience of passengers. Special trains will be operated from 11 pm on Sunday from the Stadium Metro station till 1 am on Monday. There will be connecting trains from Ameerpet and JBS Parade Grounds as well. For special trains services, entries are permitted at Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI metro stations only. All other stations would be open only for exits. Cricket fans are told purchase return tickets in advance or while exiting the Stadium Metro station before going to the match. Smart cards can also be used to buy tickets. Digital tickets will not be sold after 10.15 pm. Existing tickets which have been purchased before 10.15 pm would work till the closure of business only from Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff.