Home Cities Hyderabad

Tasty side of Navratri

The city is buzzing as Navratri approaches. CE gives you a sneak peek into restaurants ramping up their festive game with special thalis

Published: 24th September 2022 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s festive time and the celebrations are incomplete without the combintion of food, family and friends coming together. Most of us love  to celebrate the 9-day festival of Navratri, as we get to dance, eat delicious food and enjoy the  best of time with our dear ones. With everything getting creative these days, restaurants have come up with food ideas that would make you crave for more.

Around this time, people fast and believe in having food that is light on their plate, and so, restaurants in the city have come up with special Navratri thalis where you get to choose from a variety of vegetarian dishes that suits the fasting diet this season. We get you all the details about where you can find nutritious and yummy food this year.

The Westin, Hyderabad Mindspace, is going all out with its Navratra Bhojan. Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula takes us through what’s in their menu for the festival. “Basically, Navratra thali is where people go with no seed, no protein and no grain food. The basket for Navratra ingredients is very limited. One cannot have rice, aata, dal or grains. Things you can have are millets and specific vegetables with no spices, except haldi. Even the salt we use is rock salt.

These are very famous up North and this culture is widely spreading to the South as well. But to adopt this, it could get difficult as one will have to change their eating habits drastically. This is basically detoxing the body and growing spiritually. The festival goes on from September 23 to October 4. In place of rice, we have chamak ki chaval, ragi and poori. We are using buckwheat flour and chestnut flour, and a lot of root vegetables. We also have lassi and chaas and will keep changing the menu every day. Not to forget, our Indian-cuisine restaurant Kangan too goes completely vegetarian every Navratri. People can walk in and enjoy a scrumptious meal in the afternoon — from 12:30pm onwards,” he shares.

Farzi Cafe, Jubilee Hills, Rd no 59, too, is not far behind when it comes to curating menus specific to festivals. For this time of the year, they have come up with a  unique Navratri thali. Sandeep Sai, executive chef at Farzi Café, says, “People usually fast for 8 to 9 days and use pure ingredients to cook their food. So this time, we  tried and used ingredients that are pure in nature, like the puttu flour. We have replaced onion and garlic with sweet potato.

We have around 7 to 8different dishes as part of the thali — aloo and sabudana tikki, sabudana papad, puttu puri, shakkar kanjui ki kofta made of sweet potato, paneer bhurji and pumpkin curry. We also have our anar ka raita and makhane ki kheer. This thali will be available during all the 9 days of the festival — from 11am to 9pm.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navratri Hyderabad Mindspace Navratra Bhojan Prem Kumar Pogakula
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp